Thursday's Briefing: FEMA trailers coming to Oakland to help homeless; Skinner bill to limit excessive CEO pay moves forward
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 4:00 AM
1. A few dozen FEMA trailers are heading to East Oakland as Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the city to talk more about his plan for combating homelessness in the state
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The trailers are coming to Hegenberger Road in Oakland near the Coliseum. $$
2. A state Senate committee moved forward legislation that would tax some of the state's largest companies. But the amount of the tax would be commensurate with how much the chief executive makes
, the Associated Press
reports. The bill is authored by East Bay state Sen. Nancy Skinner.
3. Student teachers at U.C. Berkeley asserted they were illegally underpaid. Backed by the union, they won an arbitration decision that forces the university to pay them back retroactively
, KQED reports. The total amount of wages could be "several million dollars."
4. PG&E was successful in clearing only 60 percent of the brush and other debris from its system
, Bloomberg News
reports. The disclosure was revealed in federal bankruptcy court. Trees and other dry vegetation is believed to have caused several large and devastating wildfires in Northern California over the past few years.
5. A prankster is putting fake parking citations on cars in Alameda that look like the real thing
, SFGate
reports. Alameda Police alerted the public to fake tickets on Twitter. The fine print of the citation reads, "This ticket was issued by a concerned citizen and is not an actual fine. This ticket is for entertainment purposes only."
6. Following the New Year's Eve homicide in Oakland's Montclair District that was precipitated by a laptop computer being stolen from Starbucks, Bay Area "laptop hobos" are on high alert. Local police said the rise in laptop thefts is related to a booming black market in Asia
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
