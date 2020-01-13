Monday's Briefing: 'We're not leaving,' homeless moms said after court ruling; Newsom wants to expand state parks system
Bonta wants to add bus-only lane to the Bay Bridge
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 12:47 PM
click to enlarge
-
Realtor.com
-
A portion of the N3 Ranch that could become part of the state parks system, running through Livermore in Alameda County.
News you don't want to miss for Jan. 13:
1. Hours after an Alameda County Superior Court judge said the women that form the Moms 4 Housing coalition must leave the dwelling on Magnolia Street in Oakland, they remained defiant. “We are here. And we’re not leaving,” Dominique Walker, one of the homeless mothers said
, according to KQED. On Friday, the judge said the women had no legal right to stay in the vacant house owned by a Southern California investment group.
2. The California state parks system could be significantly expanding for the first-time since the 1940s
. The N3 Ranch, an 80 square-mile piece of ranch land that includes four counties, including Alameda County, is up for sale, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Gov. Gavin Newsom's state budget proposal includes funding to buy the land. $$
3. Elizabeth Echols was appointed to replace East Bay Regional Parks District Board Director Whitney Dotson, who retired last December and passed away last week
, the East Bay Citizen
reports.
4. A California appeals court judge ruled charter cities do not have autonomy to opt-out of the state's sanctuary city law
, the Associated Press
reports. A number of charter cities in Alameda County, including Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, have sanctuary city laws on the books.
5. Assemblymember Rob Bonta wants to add a bus-only lane to the Bay Bridge
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. But the plan could be expensive and complicated to design. $$
6. Fears about rising crime are becoming palpable in a number of Alameda County cities recently, despite homicides dropping. On of the reason is a spike in auto burglaries in cities all over the East Bay
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
7. The flow of Californians moving to others states, along with declining birth rates could mean the Golden State's population growth will stop for the first time by 2060
, Politico reports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: California state parks, Gavin Newsom, N3 Ranch, Livermore, Elizabeth Echols, East Bay Regional Parks District, Whitney Dotson, appointment, bus-only lane, Rob Bonta, Bay Bridge, Moms 4 Housing, eviction, population, birth rate, auto burglaries, sanctuary cities, charter cities, appeals court, Image