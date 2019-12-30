News

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 30, 2019

Monday's Briefing: OPD yet again takes a step back in compliance; 'Oakland Raiders are no more'

California prison suicides are on the rise

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Federal Monitor Robert Warshaw is still not happy with the pace of OPD's reforms, now in its 17th year of oversight. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Federal Monitor Robert Warshaw is still not happy with the pace of OPD's reforms, now in its 17th year of oversight.


News you don't want to miss for Dec. 30:

1. Federal monitor Robert Warshaw said the Oakland Police Department has again taken a step backward in reforming its ranks, he wrote in a new report, the according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The latest misstep involves the department's Force Review Board. $$

2. Adante Pointer, an attorney who works with civil rights attorney John Burris, was held at gunpoint by Oakland police officers during a 2017 traffic stop, according to a lawsuit, the East Bay Times reports. He also alleges police illegally searched his car during the traffic stop. Pointer has often represented cases against OPD police shootings. $$

3. A fourth inmate died in a Contra Costa County jail this year, and the 10th since last year, the East Bay Times reports. The deceased, 61-year-old Samuel Martinez, suffered multiple seizures when he was found by sheriff's deputies on Christmas Eve. An investigation into the death is being led by the Contra Costa County district attorney. $$

4. More inmates in California prisons are committing suicide, despite officials taking greater steps to prevent them, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. A record 36 inmates committed suicide this year, a 26 percent jump over last year. $$

5. California's economy is humming, but not everyone is happy. The New York Times takes a look at these so-called "good times" and why they are underlined with great anxiety fostered by an uncontrollable housing crisis and deadly wildfires. $$

6. Stadium hot dog vendor Jimmy Graff, a mainstay walking the concourses at the Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Park, died on Christmas Eve, the USA Today reports. He was 49. $$

7. "The Oakland Raiders are no more," the CBS Sports play-by-play announcer said after the team lost its final game as the NFL team from "The Town," the Associated Press reports. With the season over, they will now be known as the Las Vegas Raiders.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Dec 18, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 4, 2019

Nov 27, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation