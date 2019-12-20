Friday's Briefing: Oakland councilmember hurts back after gunfire erupts; Barbara Lee praised at Democratic debate
Lateefah Simon named BART board president
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Dec 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Oakland Councilmember Larry Reid was attending an annual holiday turkey and ham giveaway in East Oakland when shots rang out nearby.
News you don't want to miss for Dec. 20:
1. Oakland Councilmember Larry Reid tweaked his back while falling to the ground after gunshot were fired near a holiday food giveaway event on Edes Avenue
, KTVU reports. The gunfire was related to suspects chased to Oakland from a robbery in Fremont.
2. Seven Democratic presidential candidates met in a debate in Los Angeles Thursday night. During a question about endless wars, Sen. Bernie Sanders name-dropped the East Bay's Rep. Barbara Lee and her famous lone vote in 2001 against authorizing war in Afghanistan
, NBC News
reports. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg seconded his praise for Lee's foresight nearly two decades ago.
3. Oakland Assemblymember Rob Bonta, Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan, and Hayward Assemblymember Bill Quirk attended Thursday night's Democratic Debate. The East Bay Citizen
reports several of the presidential candidates have reached out recently to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Bonta for endorsements.
Both had previous backed Sen. Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the race on Dec. 3.
4. BART appointed Director Lateefah Simon as its next board president
, the East Bay Times
reports. Simon, who represents Richmond and parts of Oakland and Berkeley, among other areas, is a full-time BART rider and rising star in East Bay politics. $$
5. In the aftermath of the Halloween night shooting at an AirBNB in Orinda that killed five people, the Orinda City Council voted Thursday night to extend a ban on non-hosted, short-term rentals
, the East Bay Times
reports.
6. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses Corteva Agriscience, a chemical company in Pittsburg of improperly disposing of hazardous materials for five years
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
7. The long-awaiting "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" opened in theaters last night. The early reviews are not good
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. In fact, they are the worst since the Jar-Jar Binks vehicle, "The Phantom Menace". $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Larry Reid, gunfire, East Oakland, Fremont, robbery, back injury, Democratic debate, Bernie Sanders, Barbara Lee, Pete Buttigieg, endless wars, Libby Schaaf, Rob Bonta, endorsements, Star Wars, bad reviews, Orinda City Council, non-hosted rentals, AirBNB, shooting, Lateefah Simon, BART Board of Directors, lawsuit, Pittsburg, hazardous waste, Image