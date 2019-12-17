News

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland may amend condo conversion ordinance, give tenants a discount if they purchase the unit

Former Kamala Harris adviser gets a job with the Contra Costa DA

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Revisions to Oakland's condo conversion ordinance was heard in a City Council committee hearing earlier this month.
  • File photo
  • Revisions to Oakland's condo conversion ordinance was heard in a City Council committee hearing earlier this month.


News you don't want to miss for Dec. 17:

1. The Oakland City Council may amend its decades-old rules for landlords coverting rental units into condos, the East Bay Times reports. The proposed ordinance to be heard before the full council next month would allow tenants the right to purchase the unit and with a 10 percent discount. $$

2. Banks, lawyers and consultants for PG&E have received more than $300 million from PG&E's bankruptcy case since last January, KQED reports.

3. A number of Bay Area Fortune 500 companies paid no federal income taxes in 2018, according to a report issued by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, SFGate reports. A number of the companies actually received money back from the government.

4. Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers picketed in San Francisco on Monday as part of a planned five-day strike, KPIX reports. The strike continues today in Oakland.

5. The U.S. Supreme Court let stand a lower court's ruling that allows homeless individuals to sleep on sidewalks if shelter space is unavailable, NPR reports. The case started in Boise, Idaho after a group of homeless people sleeping on the streets were repeatedly cited by the city.

6. Larry Wallace, a former aide to Sen. Kamala Harris who resigned when it was reported he was involved in a $400,000 sexual harassment settlement while working at the U.S. Department of Justice in 2017, was hired by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office, the East Bay Times reports. $$

7. An environmental group is suing to block Newark's recently approved 469-unit housing development, the East Bay Times reports. The proposed development is planned near the city's bay wetlands.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

