Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland may amend condo conversion ordinance, give tenants a discount if they purchase the unit
Former Kamala Harris adviser gets a job with the Contra Costa DA
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Revisions to Oakland's condo conversion ordinance was heard in a City Council committee hearing earlier this month.
News you don't want to miss for Dec. 17:
1. The Oakland City Council may amend its decades-old rules for landlords coverting rental units into condos
, the East Bay Times
reports. The proposed ordinance to be heard before the full council next month would allow tenants the right to purchase the unit and with a 10 percent discount. $$
2. Banks, lawyers and consultants for PG&E have received more than $300 million from PG&E's bankruptcy case since last January
, KQED reports.
3. A number of Bay Area Fortune 500 companies paid no federal income taxes in 2018
, according to a report issued by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, SFGate
reports. A number of the companies actually received money back from the government.
4. Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers picketed in San Francisco on Monday as part of a planned five-day strike
, KPIX reports. The strike continues today in Oakland.
5. The U.S. Supreme Court let stand a lower court's ruling that allows homeless individuals to sleep on sidewalks if shelter space is unavailable
, NPR reports. The case started in Boise, Idaho after a group of homeless people sleeping on the streets were repeatedly cited by the city.
6. Larry Wallace, a former aide to Sen. Kamala Harris who resigned when it was reported he was involved in a $400,000 sexual harassment settlement while working at the U.S. Department of Justice in 2017, was hired by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
7. An environmental group is suing to block Newark's recently approved 469-unit housing development
, the East Bay Times
reports. The proposed development is planned near the city's bay wetlands.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: condo conversion, Oakland City Council, Oakland, tenants, homeless, U.S. Supreme Court, sleeping on streets, PG&E, bankruptcy, federal income taxes, Bay Area companies, Larry Wallace, Kamala Harris, sexual harassment, Newark, wetlands, environmentalists, Kaiser Permanente, strike, picket lines, Image