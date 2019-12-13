Friday's Briefing: Raiders play their last game in Oakland on Sunday; Picket lines coming to East Bay Kaiser hospitals
Express lanes coming to the I-880 next summer
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 4:00 AM
Wikimedia Commons
The Oakland Coliseum has been the Raiders home for most of its 60 years of existence.
News you don't want to miss for Dec. 13:
1. The Raiders will play their last-ever game in Oakland on Sunday
. The East Bay Times
looks back at the team's two runs in Oakand (Remember they did this before) and forward to their new home next season in Las Vegas. $$
2. Unionized Kaiser Permanente mental health workers will begin a five-day strike on Monday
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Picket lines will form at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland on Tuesday and Friday, and in San Leandro on Wednesday. $$
3. An express lane is coming to a large portion of Interstate 880 in the East Bay
, NBC Bay Area
reports. The lanes may open by the end of next summer and stretch southbound from Hegenberger Road in Oakland to Milpitas, and northbound from Lewelling Boulevard in San Leandro to Milpitas.
4. The California Air Resources Board may require that a small percentage of new truck sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles
, the Associated Press
reports. Harmful pollutants from trucks are plentiful in a state that is home to a number of large shipping ports, like one in West Oakland.
5. Covered California, the state's health insurance exchange, is experiencing a 16 percent increase in the number of people purchasing health plans
, the Associated Press
reports. Part of the reason is the state is helping to further subsidize lower income residents, but also because those who don't have insurance will be taxed starting next year.
6. Acclaimed Berkeley authors Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman are taking some heat for their plans to produce a television series based on the 2016 Ghost Ship fire in Oakland
, KQED reports. Other portrayals of the warehouse disaster that took 36 lives have also been criticized by some in the past.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
