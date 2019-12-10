Tuesday's Briefing: Critically-ill undocumented woman from Concord wins reprieve to stay in U.S. for treatment

By Steven Tavares
The case of Concord resident Isabel Bueso had become a cause celebre for immigration activists.
1. "A disabled Concord woman who faced deportation to Guatemala earlier this year will be allowed to remain for at least two more years in the United States, where she receives critical medical care for a rare genetic disorder
," the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Isabel Bueso's fight against the Trump administration had attracted the attention of activists and elected officials, such as Rep. Mark DeSaulnier and Assemblymember Rob Bonta. $$
2. A stolen van containing 27 rescue dogs was located in Oakland on Monday
, SFGate
reports. The canines were reportedly on their way to meeting with their forever families across the country.
3. California Attorney General Xavier Beccera is expected to subpoena six Catholic Diocese in the state as apart of an investigation into how each handling sexual abuse cases
, KCRA reports. The San Francisco Diocese is part of the probe, but not Oakland.
4. "If the University of California drops the SAT, what would take its place?
" Calmatters
asks. A "test-optional" criteria like one used by the University of Chicago could be used. A push to drop the SAT for college admissions at the U.C. has been growing after some groups allege the test is tilted against minority students.
5. A Cal football player was arrested after approaching a Berkeley police officer's patrol car on Sunday night and forcibly attempting to open the door
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Joseph Adeyem Wisdom Ogunbanjo also allegedly made an attempt at the officer's weapon. $$
6. Meanwhile, Old Blues excited about Cal's upcoming appearance in the Redbox Bowl might be upset about merchandising for the Dec. 30 game in Santa Clara that labeled the school as "Cal State," SBNation
reports.
