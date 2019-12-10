News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Tuesday's Briefing: Critically-ill undocumented woman from Concord wins reprieve to stay in U.S. for treatment

Van full of rescue dogs found in Oakland

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 3:59 PM

Email
Print
click to enlarge The case of Concord resident Isabel Bueso had become a cause celebre for immigration activists. - CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Creative Commons
  • The case of Concord resident Isabel Bueso had become a cause celebre for immigration activists.


News you don't want to miss for Dec. 10:

1. "A disabled Concord woman who faced deportation to Guatemala earlier this year will be allowed to remain for at least two more years in the United States, where she receives critical medical care for a rare genetic disorder," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Isabel Bueso's fight against the Trump administration had attracted the attention of activists and elected officials, such as Rep. Mark DeSaulnier and Assemblymember Rob Bonta. $$

2. A stolen van containing 27 rescue dogs was located in Oakland on Monday, SFGate reports. The canines were reportedly on their way to meeting with their forever families across the country.

3. California Attorney General Xavier Beccera is expected to subpoena six Catholic Diocese in the state as apart of an investigation into how each handling sexual abuse cases, KCRA reports. The San Francisco Diocese is part of the probe, but not Oakland.

4. "If the University of California drops the SAT, what would take its place?" Calmatters asks. A "test-optional" criteria like one used by the University of Chicago could be used. A push to drop the SAT for college admissions at the U.C. has been growing after some groups allege the test is tilted against minority students.

5. A Cal football player was arrested after approaching a Berkeley police officer's patrol car on Sunday night and forcibly attempting to open the door, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Joseph Adeyem Wisdom Ogunbanjo also allegedly made an attempt at the officer's weapon. $$

6. Meanwhile, Old Blues excited about Cal's upcoming appearance in the Redbox Bowl might be upset about merchandising for the Dec. 30 game in Santa Clara that labeled the school as "Cal State," SBNation reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Dec 4, 2019
Nov 27, 2019
Nov 20, 2019

Nov 13, 2019
Nov 6, 2019
Oct 30, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation