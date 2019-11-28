Thanksgiving Day Briefing: Hard rains coming this weekend; Bankruptcy judge says PG&E still liable for wildfires
Oakland Airport losing some direct flights to Europe
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Nov 28, 2019 at 4:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for Nov. 28:
1. Hide the women and children! An "atmospheric river" is on the horizon. Heavy rains in the Bay Area and snow in the Sierras is expected to arrive starting this weekend
, SFGate
reports. The deluge could continue for most of the next week.
2. Tuesday night's hard rain was too much for the new $1.4 billion Chase Center in San Francisco. "Light flooding" occurred at the arena in a few rooms because of a broken pipe
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. That noise yesterday was the sound of thousands of Oakland fans snickering. $$
3. A federal bankruptcy judge ruled against PG&E's bid to overturn a state law that puts the utility on the hook for liabilities stemming from the wildfires its equipment started in California
, the Associated Press
reports. The fires in 2017 and 2018 cost PG&E up to $20 billion in damages.
4. The PG&E bankruptcy case also affects the 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland. The San Francisco Chronicle
reports families of the victims asked a judge to lift the suspension on lawsuits against PG&E in order to allow for their claims to move forward
. $$
5. Oakland International Airport is losing two non-stop summer routes to Denmark and Sweden, SFGate
reports. Direct flights on Norwegian Air to Copenhagen and Stockholm will cease next summer. Oakland recently lost non-stop flights to London and Barcelona.
6. High demand and limited space in Bay Area's shelters and warming centers is continuing problem
, KQED reports. And when it rains, as one person noted, there's no shelter for those waiting in line to be admitted to the actual shelter.
7. So maybe you burned the turkey or forgot to fully thaw your bird this week. Tofurky, a tofu substitute is becoming more popular this Thanksgiving season
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. But, here's the herb rub: Americans are still consuming considerable amounts of turkey.
8. Meanwhile, don't mess with wild turkeys. They will mess you up. Video here
.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
