Monday's Briefing: Police shut down encampment in front of Oakland City Hall; U.C. chancellor supports dropping SAT for enrollment
Software to identify bad cops in Oakland goes online
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 4:00 AM
The sight of tents at Frank Ogawa Plaza over the weekend evokes memories of the Occupy Oakland protests in 2011.
News you don't want to miss for Nov. 25:
1. No repeat of Occupy Oakland here. Oakland Police arrested 22 activists who set up an encampment on the lawn in front of Oakland City Hall
, the East Bay Times
reports. The protest was organized to highlight the city's treatment of the homeless.
2. UC Berkeley chancellor Carol Christ supports ending the use of SAT testing for incoming freshman
, EdSource
reports. A U.C. task force is studying the issue. Last month, several groups threatened to sue the U.C. system if the test, which they said puts minority students at a disadvantage, is not discontinued.
3. Two boys were killed at an elementary school in Union City on Sunday morning
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Police are still searching for suspects. Police said the boys were sitting in a van at 1:30 a.m. when an unknown gunman shot into the van. $$
4. It's kind of like the Minority Report, but for police. Oakland will begin using software today pools various data streams on its police officers, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The software uses the information to flag potential problem officers
. $$
5. Next year, California voters will decide whether to scrap Proposition 13, the landmark 1978 measure that significantly crimps the amount some home and commercial property owners pay on their property taxes. KQED reports on the grassroots effort already underway to defeat Prop. 13
.
6. Tal Kopan of the San Francisco Chronicle goes behind-the-scenes to report the tick-tock of East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell's day last week serving on the House Intelligence Committee that is investigating the possible impeachment of President Trump
. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Occupy Oakland, Oakland Police, Vision software, Eric Swalwell, impeachment inquiry, Carol Christ, SAT, U.C. Berkeley, Union City, homicide, Proposition 13, Oakland City Hall, Frank Ogawa Plaza, Image