Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Wednesday's Briefing: Child, not bears, cracked window at Oakland Zoo; No power shut-offs in the East Bay

Vallejo recording artist nets five Grammy nominations

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM

News you don't want to miss for Nov. 20:

1. A revised weather forecast means PG&E power shut-offs in the East Bay hills are not likely to occur this week, SFGate reports. Furthermore, expected rainfall next week may preclude any further shut-offs in the near future.

2. A man was stabbed and killed at the South Hayward station on Tuesday afternoon, KGO-TV reports. The victim was attempting to stop the suspect from stealing another person's property.

3. Don't expect to see wild grizzly bears roaming the streets of Oakland. A cracked glass window in the bear enclosure is safe, but the damage was done by a child who was repeatedly throwing rocks at the window, SFGate reports. The repairs will cost the zoo $67,000.

4. Oakland dropped its lawsuit against the county selling a portion of the Coliseum to the A's, but Oakland Councilmember Larry Reid believes getting a stadium deal done will not be made on the team's preferred timetable, writes Phil Matier in the San Francisco Chronicle. $$

5. Oakland Assembly, a 40,000 sq. ft. food hall set to open next summer in Jack London Square, announced a line-up of vendors, Eater SF reports.

6. Vallejo singer-songwriter H.E.R. received five Grammy nominations, including album of the year, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. She is also nominated for song and record of the year.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

