Wednesday's Briefing: Child, not bears, cracked window at Oakland Zoo; No power shut-offs in the East Bay

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM
A revised weather forecast means PG&E power shut-offs in the East Bay hills are not likely to occur this week
, SFGate
Furthermore, expected rainfall next week may preclude any further shut-offs in the near future.
A man was stabbed and killed at the South Hayward station on Tuesday afternoon
The victim was attempting to stop the suspect from stealing another person's property.
Don't expect to see wild grizzly bears roaming the streets of Oakland. A cracked glass window in the bear enclosure is safe, but the damage was done by a child who was repeatedly throwing rocks at the window
, SFGate
The repairs will cost the zoo $67,000.
Oakland dropped its lawsuit against the county selling a portion of the Coliseum to the A's, but Oakland Councilmember Larry Reid believes getting a stadium deal done will not be made on the team's preferred timetable
, writes Phil Matier in the San Francisco Chronicle
Oakland Assembly, a 40,000 sq. ft. food hall set to open next summer in Jack London Square, announced a line-up of vendors
, Eater SF
reports.
Vallejo singer-songwriter H.E.R. received five Grammy nominations, including album of the year
, the San Francisco Chronicle
She is also nominated for song and record of the year.
