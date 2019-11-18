News

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 18, 2019

Monday's Briefing: Oakland Police are making fewer traffic stops, but with same results; Multiple gunmen in Orinda shooting

Oakland man pardoned by Newsom

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Fifty-five percent of all traffic stops in Oakland last year were African American drivers.
  • Fifty-five percent of all traffic stops in Oakland last year were African American drivers.


News you don't want to miss for Nov. 18:

1. Oakland Police are making far fewer traffic stops, but the racial breakdown of those pulled over have barely changed, the San Francisco Chronicle. African Americans still make up more than half of all the traffic stops in Oakland last year. $$

2. Investigators in the Orinda shooting believe multiple gunmen open fired at the large AirBNB house party, the East Bay Times reports. Five were killed during the shooting on Oct. 31. $$

3. PG&E CEO Bill Johnson is scheduled to appear at a legislative oversight hearing in Sacramento today, the Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, PG&E may shut-off power this week to about 250,000 homes in Northern California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

4. California Democratic Party leaders are beginning to question whether Sen. Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is on its last legs, Politico reports. “I don’t think she can last until California," one political consultant said.

5. California's illegal cannabis market is estimated to be three times larger than the state's legal market. The Associated Press reports there appears to be no solution for how state regulators will fix the problem.

6. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued pardons Friday to three Bay Area immigrants convicted of crimes and scheduled for deportation, the Associated Press reports. The cause of one of those pardoned, Saman Pho of Oakland, had become a cause celebre for some local immigrant activists.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Nov 6, 2019
Oct 30, 2019
Oct 23, 2019

Oct 16, 2019
Oct 9, 2019
Oct 2, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation