Thursdays Briefing: Oakland drops Coliseum lawsuit; Man detained by BART for eating a sandwich is suing
U.C. regent accused of sexual harassment by grad student
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 4:00 AM
The entire Oakland Coliseum complex covers roughly 155-acres.
News you don't want to miss for Nov. 14:
1. A day before Oakland was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to defend an injunction to block the sale of Alameda County's share of the Coliseum to the A's, the Oakland City Council directed its city attorney to drop the complaint
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
2. A U.C. Santa Cruz grad student accused George Kieffer, a U.C. regent of groping her
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The accusation was made Wednesday during a meeting of the U.C. Board of Regents. The student said Kieffer slid his hand above her knee during a dinner in 2014. $$
3. Steve Foster, the man who was handcuffed by BART police earlier this month for simply eating a sandwich on the platform of the Pleasant Hill BART station, is filing a lawsuit against BART police for racial profiling
, KPIX reports.
4. Police departments in three Contra Costa County cities are offering gift cards in exchange for firearms
, the East Bay Times
reports. Concord, Walnut Creeek, and Clayton police are involved in the program to reduce the number of guns are the street. $$
5. Dr. Damon Bell was named interim president of Contra Costa College
, the Richmond Standard
reports. He replaces Dr. Katrina VanderWoude, who resign in August amid controversy.
6. East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee, the "Progressive OG," is featured on The Nation
's Next Left podcast. Listen here
.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
