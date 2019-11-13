News

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Wednesday's Briefing: Orinda police were in Oakland at the time of Halloween night shooting; OUSD meeting could move behind closed doors

Fat Slice is closing

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge On any given night, Orinda has two police cars on patrol. - ORINDA PD
  • Orinda PD
  • On any given night, Orinda has two police cars on patrol.


News you don't want to miss for Nov. 13:

1. Orinda typically has two police officers patrolling its streets at night. The East Bay Times reports call logs show both were headed toward Oakland to retrieve a stolen car prior to the Halloween night shooting in Orinda that killed five people. The officers arrived on the scene of the shooting more than 10 minutes after the first 911 calls. $$

2. AirBNB says it has a plan to verify 100 percent of its rental listings in the aftermath of the Orinda shootings, The New York Times reports. Exactly what that plan is remains unclear. $$

3. The Oakland Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting tonight will be open to the public. It follows a contentious Oct. 23 meeting in which protesters attempted to jump barricades. But EdSource reports that Wednesday night's meeting could be moved to a nearby conference room and without the public, if a similar scene occurs.

4. A 22-year-old homeless man from Albany was arrested on suspicion of shooting arrows at two other homeless people at the San Francisco Bay Trail in Richmond, KPIX reports. Both victims were injured.

5. In most years, the Bay Area would have accumulated about two inches of rainfall between Oct. 1 and today, the East Bay Times reports. But, so far, we haven't seen a drop of rain. $$

6. Berkeley's Fat Slice has fed Cal undergrads for more than three decades, but the pizza stand has struggled to turn a profit in recent years, Berkeleyside reports, and announced it is closing shop.

7. A's pitcher Mike Fiers made an explosive allegation Tuesday, asserting his former team, the Houston Astros, used a centerfield camera in 2017 to steal the signs of opposing teams, ESPN reports. Houston went on to win the World Series that year.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

