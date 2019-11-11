Monday's Briefing: Former Contra Costa County official hit with massive campaign finance fine; Kaiser Permanente CEO dies

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 4:00 AM
Joe Canciamilla was Contra Costa County's top election official. He resigned on Oct. 31 ahead of the FPPC's announcement last week.
News you don't want to miss for Nov. 11:
1. Contra Costa County Clerk/Recorder/Registrar Joe Canciamilla resigned from his post on Oct. 31. A week later the state's Fair Political Practices Commission levied an enormous $150,000 fine on him for using personal campaign funds for vacations and home repairs
, the San Francisco Chronicl
Canciamilla, who was also a former county supervisor, mayor, and state legislator, illegaly used $130,000 in campaign funds for the endeavors, the FPPC alleges.
2. Two Alameda County Superior Court judges were also fined by the FPPC for campaign finance violations
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Judges Scott Jackson and Jennifer Madden were elected to the bench for the first time in 2016. Both used the same campaign treasurer and both were fined for similar late reporting violations, the FPPC alleges. Jackson is on the hook for a $6,000 fine, Madden for $4,000.
3. Bernard Tyson, the CEO of Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente, died Sunday. He was 60
, CNN reports. Tyson is credited with growing the health care provider since after taking over in 2013, in addition, to adding his voice to the chronic issue of race relations.
4. Oakland filed an injunction in Alameda County Superior Court on Friday to halt negotiations for Alameda County sale of half of the Coliseum complex to the Oakland A's
, SFGate
The legal move follows an announcement last week by the Oakland City Council that the city engage in negotiations with the A's to sell their half of the Coliseum to the team.
5. The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will consider a ban on the sale e-cigarettes, in addition, to flavored tobacco products
, KTVU reports. The proposed prohibition, however, would only cover unincorporated areas of the county.
6. Sen. Elizabeth Warren opened a campaign office in Oakland on Sunday
, NBC Bay Area
reports. Oakland Council President Rebecca Kaplan was on hand to issue her endorsement of Warren, who is leading the Democratic primary polls in California, and most national polls.
