Tuesday's Briefing: Orinda shooting may be linked homicides four years ago; Wood Street encampment to be cleared
A's Marcus Semien is a MVP finalist
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
The Oct. 31 shooting in Orinda took the lives of five people and injured several others.
News you don't want to miss for Nov. 5:
1. Police are investigating whether the Orinda shooting last Halloween night that killed five people is linked to murders in San Francisco four years ago
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
2. An RV homeless encampment on Wood Street in West Oakland will be cleared today and tomorrow
, the East Bay Times
reports. The city and a property owner is doing the work. More than 100 vehicles may be towed. $$
3. Ask and you shall receive. San Leandro's mayor is getting a pay raise, the East Bay Times
reports. The San Leandro City Council approved a $15,000 pay bump for Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter. Her annual salary will be $45,000
, three times the amount of her colleagues. $$
4. Seven school children in Alameda have been hit by cars since September
, KPIX reports. The rash of accidents has city leaders searching for solutions to the traffic problems at some busy streets near schools.
5. A judge said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is not complying with a state law that calls for additional languages to be available at polling place
s when at least three percent of a precinct is made up of a specific minority group, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
6. A's shortstop Marcus Semien was named one of three finalists for the American League Most Valuable Player award
, NBC Sports reports. The others are the Angels' Mike Trout and the Astros' Alex Bregman. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Orinda shooting, San Francisco, homicides, Marcus Semien, MVP, A's, Alex Padilla, Pauline Cutter, pay raise, San Leandro, Wood Street, RV encampment, cleared, Oakland, Alameda, traffic accidents, kids, Image