Tuesday's Briefing: East Bay will have smoky skies; DA wants Alameda to release secret recording of city officials
Blue Bottle Coffee is leaving Jack London Square for Sacramento
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 4:00 AM
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley wants Alameda officials to release the secret recording of two councilmembers
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 29:
1. The Kindcade Fire has now burned more 74,000 acres in Northern California
, the East Bay Times
reports. Although progress has been made in containing the wildfire, the return of high winds on Tuesday has firefighters worried.
2. The skies and the air will remain hazy and smoky in the East Bay today due to the Kincade Fire
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Consequently, a Spare the Air alert has been issued.
3. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley urged Alameda's city attorney to release the controversial secret recording of Alameda Councilmembers Jim Oddie and Malia Vella made by former City Manager Jill Keimach
, the East Bay Times
reports. The recording roiled City Hall two years ago. O'Malley said the city should release the 55-minute recording in the spirit of transparency.
4. Blue Bottle Coffee is moving its roasting operation out of Oakland's Jack London Square
, SFGate
reports. Coffee for the West Coast will distributed out of Sacramento by the end of the year.
5. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown will testify before Congress today on the ramifications of the Trump administration's decision to rollback vehicle emissions standards in the stae
, the Los Angeles Times
reports.
6. Ice cream-stuffed donuts have arrived. The Daily Cal
reports the San Francisco-based ice cream shopMilkbomb has opened a location in downtown Berkeley
.
7. All is good on Warriors Ground, at least, for the time being. The Warriors beat the Pelicans, 134-123, for their first win of the season
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The win against a similarly undermanned New Orleans team comes after two dreadful losses to open the season.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
