News

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 28, 2019

Monday's Briefing: Northern California is on fire; Strong winds stoke fires closer to East Bay

Rise in statewide evictions ahead of new rent control laws

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge The Kincade Fire raged on over the weekend while other conflagrations popped up closer to the East Bay, including Lafayette - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • The Kincade Fire raged on over the weekend while other conflagrations popped up closer to the East Bay, including Lafayette


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 28:

1. The Kincade Fire raged on over the weekend, burning more than 150,000 acres, SFGate reports. The flames were fanned by an extreme "windstorm," with gusts in the North Bay hitting 100 m.p.h. High winds also blew through the East Bay on Sunday.

2. Fires in Vallejo and Crockett surrounding the Carquinez Bridge shut down Interstate 80 on Sunday, KPIX reports. More than 150 acres were scorched.

3. Lafayette also faced a five-acre wildfire that consumed the The Tennis Club on Camino Diablo, KRON reports.

4. Meanwhile, PG&E is planning a third round of power shut-offs in Northern California this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Strong winds are again forecast for Tuesday. $$

5. A number of new statewide rent control are set to become law on Jan. 1. Calmatters reports there is growing evidence that landlords are rushing to evict tenants ahead of the new year.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 16, 2019
Oct 9, 2019
Oct 2, 2019

Sep 25, 2019
Sep 18, 2019
Sep 11, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation