Monday, October 28, 2019
Monday's Briefing: Northern California is on fire; Strong winds stoke fires closer to East Bay
Rise in statewide evictions ahead of new rent control laws
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Wikimedia Commons
-
The Kincade Fire raged on over the weekend while other conflagrations popped up closer to the East Bay, including Lafayette
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 28:
1. The Kincade Fire raged on over the weekend, burning more than 150,000 acres
, SFGate
reports. The flames were fanned by an extreme "windstorm," with gusts in the North Bay hitting 100 m.p.h. High winds also blew through the East Bay on Sunday.
2. Fires in Vallejo and Crockett surrounding the Carquinez Bridge shut down Interstate 80 on Sunday
, KPIX reports. More than 150 acres were scorched.
3. Lafayette also faced a five-acre wildfire that consumed the The Tennis Club on Camino Diablo
, KRON reports.
4. Meanwhile, PG&E is planning a third round of power shut-offs in Northern California this week
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Strong winds are again forecast for Tuesday. $$
5. A number of new statewide rent control are set to become law on Jan. 1. Calmatters
reports there is growing evidence that landlords are rushing to evict tenants ahead of the new year
.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Kincade Fire, Lafayette, wildfires, The Tennis Club, Carquinez Bridge, Crockett, Vallejo, rent control, evictions, PG&E shut offs, high winds, Image