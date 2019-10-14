News

Monday, October 14, 2019

Monday's Briefing: Undocumented residents can now serve on state boards; Teenagers can sleep in on school days

Producer creates music album using voices of Oakland's homeless

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The flurry of new laws coming out of Sacramento continued over the weekend.
  • The flurry of new laws coming out of Sacramento continued over the weekend.


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 14:

1. Non-citizens and undocumented immigrants can now be eligible to serve on state boards and commissions, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Saturday that only requires appointees to be older than 18 years old. $$

2. It's hard rouse kids out of their morning slumber. Biologically, kids need more sleep. That's the impetus behind a new law signed by Newsom that mandates middle school classes do not start before 8 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. for high schools, starting in 2022, EdSource reports.

3. The New York Times provides a behind-the-scenes tick-tock of PG&E's power shut off episode last week. Meanwhile, all those gas generators that were fired up during the power outages is causing concerns about the impact on the environment, the Associated Press reports.

4. Oakland-born producer Ian Brennan released a new album that relies on the voices and music of homeless people in Oakland, the San Francisco Chronicle reports, to highlight the worsening problem in the city. $$

5. Amid chatter of the A's moving to Las Vegas, two bills to help the team find a new home in Oakland were signed by Newsom last Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The new laws help streamline the CEQA process for a new A's stadium and create a tax district to fund infrastructure connecting the new ballpark to the city. $$

6. On this Indigenous Peoples Day, another reminder of how bad Christopher Columbus really was, this one from Vox, and the growing movement to eschew calling today's holiday Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day from The Hour.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

