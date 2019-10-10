News

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Thursday's Briefing: PG&E power outage continues, rankling residents; Trump picks on Steve Kerr

Felons can now serve on California juries

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Warriors coach Steve Kerr was criticized Wednesday by President Trump for not answering questions about the NBA's controversy with China. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • Warriors coach Steve Kerr was criticized Wednesday by President Trump for not answering questions about the NBA's controversy with China.


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 10:

1. PG&E cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers Wednesday as part of a planned shut off, including residents in the Oakland Hills, SFGate reports. The North Bay, Lamorinda and parts of the Hayward Hills also experienced power outages.

2. Meanwhile, the unprecedented scope of PG&E's power shutdown is also fueling anger. A PG&E truck was reportedly shot at on Interstate 5 in Colusa County and someone threw eggs at a PG&E office in Oroville, prompting its closure, Fox News reports.

3. Convicted felons who have served their time can now serve on juries after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill authored by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, the East Bay Times reports. $$

4. The American Independent Party, a far-right political group, can keep its name after Newsom vetoed a bill that would have prohibited parties with "independent" in the name from appearing on the ballot, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Therefore, the tradition of newbie candidates registering as American Independents only to later learn it's a white supremacy movement shall continue for all our amusement. $$

5. Two Contra Costa County residents are alleged to have participated in a $4 million vehicle theft ring, the East Bay Times reports. Police said the suspects stole 84 cars. $$

6. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been very vocal about the Trump administration in recent years. But on the controversy involving the NBA, China, and free speech, Kerr had few words. And Trump noticed, SFGate reports. “I watched this guy Steve Kerr and he was like a little boy, he was so scared to be even answering the question,” Trump said. “He was shaking, 'Oh, I don't know' ... he didn't know how to answer the question, and yet he'll talk about the United States very badly.

7. A's quality control coach Mark Kotsay interviewed for the open managerial position across the bay with the Giants, NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kotsay was a standout centerfielder for the A's in the early 2000s.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 2, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 18, 2019

Sep 11, 2019
Sep 4, 2019
Aug 28, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation