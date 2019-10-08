News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Tuesday’s Briefing: Dry, windy weather may force PG&E to shut off power in some areas of the East Bay

Voters will be asked to approved $15 billion school bond next March

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Orinda hillside. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • Orinda hillside.


News you don’t want to miss for Oct. 8:

1. Alameda and Contra Costa are two of seven Bay Area counties that could lose power due to PG&E's concerns over forecasts of dry and windy weather, KGO-TV reports. Customers in the Lamorinda areas of Contra Costa County may lose power from 4 a.m. Wednesday to Thursday afternoon.

2. Bacteria in the water at Berkeley’s Aquatic Park is getting worse, Berkeleyside report, and the city is unsure why. The city recommends avoiding all contact with the lagoon.

3. California primary voters will be asked to approve a $15 billion school construction bond measure, the Sacramento Bee reports. The measure will provide $9 billion for K-12, and $2 billion apiece for U.C., state universities, and community colleges. $$

4. A man who started a fire at a construction site on the Oakland-Emeryville border last year was sentenced to five years in prison, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

5. East Bay rap legend Keak da Sneak is out of prison after serving five months for illegal gun possession, KPIX reports.

6. A version of Brenda’s French Soul Food restaurant in San Francisco is opening in the Temescal neighborhood of Oakland, SF Eater reports. Among the Cajun delicacies served are ‘po boy sandwiches and beignets.

7. Laptops and desktop computers were stolen Sunday from the library and computer lab at Oakland’s Redwood Day School, KTVU reports. Two other instances of theft also occurred last Saturday.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Sep 25, 2019
Sep 18, 2019
Sep 11, 2019

Sep 4, 2019
Aug 28, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation