Monday, October 7, 2019

Monday's Briefing: Retrial date set for Ghost Ship master tenant; MLB warns Oakland to drop lawsuit

Early troubles with Berkeley's online parking permit program

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge An Alameda County jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict last month on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter resulting from the 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland. - KTVU
  • KTVU
  • An Alameda County jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict last month on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter resulting from the 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland.


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 7:

1. Derick Almena, the Ghost Ship master tenant, will face a retrial that is scheduled for November, NPR reports. A mistrial was declared last month for 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter against Almena. Max Harris, also charged with the same crimes, was acquitted.

2. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is blunt in his assessment of Oakland's lawsuit against Alameda County that could threaten the A's proposed downtown ballpark. Manfred told Phil Matier in the San Francisco Chronicle that the A's could move to another city if the lawsuit is not dropped. $$

3. Sutter Health, the large Northern California hospital system, is set to go to trial over charges it significantly overcharged patients, The New York Times reports. Consolidation of local hospitals is one important factor. In Berkeley, Sutter Health is proposing to close Alta Bates Hospital. $$

4. Berkeley's new online parking permit program is off to a bumpy start, Berkeleyside reports. The city put the process of applying for parking permits online last summer in order to simplify it and offer instantaneous approval. No parking stickers are required.

5. With actress Felicity Huffman serving time at a women's prison in Dublin for attempting to circumvent university admissions rules, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that requires special admissions exemptions are approved by three campus administrators, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

