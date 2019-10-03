News

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Thursday's Briefing: PG&E spending big-time on lawyers before paying wildfire victims; A’s season abruptly ends

Newsom signs bill allowing public banks in cities and counties

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge PG&E heavy spending before paying wildfire victim is drawing critics.
News you don’t want to miss for Oct. 3:

1. PG&E has already spent $140 million for attorney in its bankruptcy case, the East Bay Times reports, even before compensating victims of the wildfires the utility accidentally started. $$

2. In a Southern California case that has implications for several East Bay cities, a federal appeals court upheld Santa Monica’s short-term rental ban, the Los Angeles Times reports. Several local cities have passed similar prohibitions in the East Bay. $$

3. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that allows the creation of public banks in California cities and counties, the Sacramento Bee reports. A public bank in Oakland that possibly includes others areas of the East Bay has been in the works for several years. $$

4. The A’s season ended in a familiar after losing the winner-take-all wildcard playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Rays, ESPN reports. It’s the second consecutive year the A’s have lost the one-game playoff.

5. Meanwhile, baseball’s commissioner made it clear in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle that the city of Oakland’s lawsuit against Alameda County to stop the sale of half of the Coliseum complex to the A’s is being viewed negatively by Major League Baseball. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

