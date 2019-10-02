Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland sues to block Alameda County's sale of Coliseum to the A's
Kincaid's at Jack London Square closes
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 9:28 AM
Oakland's temporary restraining order puts the county's deal with the A's on hold at least until the next court date next month.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 2:
1. The City of Oakland was granted a temporary restraining order to block the sale of Alameda County’s share of the Oakland Coliseum complex to the Oakland A’s
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The A’s planned to use proceeds from developing the land to help fund construction of its planned downtown ballpark at Howard Terminal. $$
2. Meanwhile, the A’s take on the Tampa Bay Rays at the Oakland Coliseum tonight, 5 p.m., in the American League wildcard game. The A’s will tab Sean Manaea to start the one-game playoff
, ESPN reports.
3. Emeryville is building a homeless shelter for up to 25 families that will house Oakland resident
s, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The project is framed as an example of collaboration on a regional problem. $$
4. Automotive retailer Pep Boys agreed to pay $3.7 million to settle a lawsuit that it illegally disposed of car fluids and motor oil in Alameda County
, Bay City News
reports.
5. BART is putting together what could be the mother of all tax measures
, the Mercury News
reports. Among the projects to be funded by the potential $100 billion ballot measure is a second bay crossing. $$
6. Poor presidential campaign polling numbers are typically followed by staff shake-ups. Sen. Kamala Harris is no different after she added trusted leadership from her senate office to the campaign
, Politico
reports.
7. Kincaid’s, the venerable Jack London Square seafood restaurant, closed last weekend after three decades in business
, the East Bay Times
reports. The restaurant’s parent company has faced financial difficulty recently. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
