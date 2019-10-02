News

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland sues to block Alameda County's sale of Coliseum to the A's

Kincaid's at Jack London Square closes

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge Oakland's temporary restraining order puts the county's deal with the A's on hold at least until the next court date next month. - STEVEN TAVARES
  • Steven Tavares
  • Oakland's temporary restraining order puts the county's deal with the A's on hold at least until the next court date next month.


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 2:

1. The City of Oakland was granted a temporary restraining order to block the sale of Alameda County’s share of the Oakland Coliseum complex to the Oakland A’s, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The A’s planned to use proceeds from developing the land to help fund construction of its planned downtown ballpark at Howard Terminal. $$

2. Meanwhile, the A’s take on the Tampa Bay Rays at the Oakland Coliseum tonight, 5 p.m., in the American League wildcard game. The A’s will tab Sean Manaea to start the one-game playoff, ESPN reports.

3. Emeryville is building a homeless shelter for up to 25 families that will house Oakland residents, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The project is framed as an example of collaboration on a regional problem. $$

4. Automotive retailer Pep Boys agreed to pay $3.7 million to settle a lawsuit that it illegally disposed of car fluids and motor oil in Alameda County, Bay City News reports.

5. BART is putting together what could be the mother of all tax measures, the Mercury News reports. Among the projects to be funded by the potential $100 billion ballot measure is a second bay crossing. $$

6. Poor presidential campaign polling numbers are typically followed by staff shake-ups. Sen. Kamala Harris is no different after she added trusted leadership from her senate office to the campaign, Politico reports.

7. Kincaid’s, the venerable Jack London Square seafood restaurant, closed last weekend after three decades in business, the East Bay Times reports. The restaurant’s parent company has faced financial difficulty recently. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

