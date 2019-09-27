Friday's Briefing: San Leandro's first dispensary is burglarized; New saloon-style fare gates coming to BART
Oakland A's can clinch a playoff spot tonight
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 4:00 AM
City of San Leandro
San Leandro first approved dispensaries back in 2015, but Blum San Leandro was the first to open its doors earlier this year.
News you don't want to miss for Sept. 27-29:
1. San Leandro's first-ever operational cannabis dispensary was burglarized
, KRON reports. Blum San Leandro opened its doors earlier this year. Four suspects were arrested.
2. Friday's night scheduled high school football game between Oakland's McClymonds and San Leandro High was canceled because of safety concerns
, NBC Bay Area
reports. The game scheduled at Burrell Field in San Leandro will be played at a later date.
3. Howdy, pardner! The BART Board of Directors approved new fare gates for its station
. Rachel Swan in the San Francisco Chronicle
described them as "tall panels that swing open like saloon doors." However, funding for the 600 gates costing $150 million has yet to be identified. $$
4. It's becoming a monthly tradition in the Bay Area. Median home prices dropped to $810,000 in August, a 0.7 percent drop from the previous month
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. It's the sixth straight month of decreasing home values. $$
5. Oakland rapper G-Eazy heads the lineup for this weekend's Rolling Loud music festival at the Oakland Coliseum
, Rolling Stone
reports. Migos, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert are also headliners.
6. The Oakland A's magic number for clinching a playoff spot is now one after they beat the Seattle Mariners, 3-1, Thursday night
, NBC Sports
reports. For the layman, it means if they A's win just one of their last three games of the season they will likely meet the Tampa Bay Rays in a one-game wildcard match-up next Wednesday.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
