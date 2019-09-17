News

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Tuesday's Briefing: Trump is coming to the Bay Area, but nobody knows where; Newsom asks Trump for housing vouchers

Alice Waters doesn't like the name 'Gourmet Ghetto'

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge President Trump visiting California wildfires last November, along with Gavin Newsom and Jerry Brown. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • President Trump visiting California wildfires last November, along with Gavin Newsom and Jerry Brown.


News you don’t want to miss for Sept. 17:

1. Don’t all get excited at once, but President Trump is scheduled to visit the Bay Area for the first time during his presidency today. But where the event is being held is somewhat of a state secret. Meanwhile, SFGate reports the ubiquitous balloon depicting Trump in baby diapers is likely to make an appearance.

2. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Trump for 50,000 additional housing vouchers to help California’s homelessness problem, the Associated Press reports. Last week, Trump administration officials were eyeing sites for possibly relocating homeless individuals to camps.

3. More than 1,200 students from 17 universities across the country, including U.C. Berkeley and Stanford are pledging not to work for software company Palantir because of its contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement, The Hill reports.

4. Alice Waters, the founder of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, said she never liked the name “Gourmet Ghetto,” referring to the area where the world-famous restaurant is located, and thinks the name should be changed, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

5. East Bay brewers took home medals from the inaugural California Craft Brewers Cup last weekend, SFGate reports. Richmond’s East Brother Beer Co. won a gold medal for its Czech Pale Lager, while silver medals went to Berkeley’s Triple Rock Brewing Co. for its Scottish Ale, and San Leandro’s Drake’s Brewing Co. for its Rye IPA.

6. Cal football’s 3-0 start has earned them their highest ranking in nearly four years, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The Golden Bears head to Mississippi on Saturday ranked 23rd in the nation. $$

