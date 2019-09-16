News

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 16, 2019

Monday's Briefing: Flurry of state legislation heads to Newsom's desk; Tribune Tavern is back

Felicity Huffman to serve time in Dublin jail

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Restaurateur Chris Pastena - LORI EANES
  • Lori Eanes
  • Restaurateur Chris Pastena


News you don't want to miss for Sept. 16:

1. A bill that would ban for three years police department's in the state from using facial-recognition in body-worn cameras was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for approval on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Oakland and San Francisco recently approved ordinances banning the technology. $$

2. State legislators, however, punted on two bills that would have phased out single-use foodware and packaging, while voting on a third, approving legislation that mandates more recyclable material in plastic bottles, Calmatters reports. The bills faced stiff opposition from the plastics industry.

3. Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail for paying a proctor $15,000 to correct her daughter's SAT exam, the Associated Press reports. The "Desperate Housewife's" star will serve her time in Alameda County at a women's prison camp in Dublin.

4. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents seized unauthorized NFL gear worth $11,000 at the Oakland Coliseum before last Monday's night Raiders game, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Oakland Police were not involved in the operation. $$

5. The Tribune Tavern restaurant is re-opening, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Original owner Chris Pastena is back in charge with a new menu.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Sep 4, 2019
Aug 28, 2019
Aug 21, 2019

Aug 14, 2019
Aug 7, 2019
Jul 31, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation