Friday's Briefing: BART board to spend $227 million on new Oakland HQ; OUSD merges two elementary schools
Kamala Harris said Trump is a 'small dude'
1. BART directors voted, 8-1, to allocate $227 million for a move from their current headquarters near Lake Merritt in Oakland to another a few blocks away on Webster Street, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The move was touted as saving taxpayers' money in the long run. $$
2. The Oakland Unified School District voted to merge Kaiser Elementary with Sankofa Academy on Wednesday night, EdSource reports. There was strong opposition to the proposal, which is part of the district's plan to eventually close up to 24 schools in Oakland.
3. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared intent on making Thursday night's debate in Houston all about President Trump. At one point, while making a Wizard of Oz reference, Harris called Trump a "really small dude," the USA Today reports.
4. "Legislation that streamlines the process for the Oakland A’s to receive permits needed for a proposed A’s ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal was approved Thursday in an unanimous vote," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The bill was authored by Assemblymember Rob Bonta. $$
5. "California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a brief Thursday in support of Oakland’s lawsuit against Wells Fargo, alleging that the bank illegally discriminated against minority borrowers," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The lawsuit was filed by the city in 2015. $$
6. The NCAA Board of Governor's urged Gov. Gavin Newsom not to sign a bill approved by the Legislature this week and co-authored by East Bay state Sen. Nancy Skinner that allows student athletes in the state to receive compensation, The Hill reports. The NCAA believes the law will give California schools a competitive advantage in recruiting athletes, among other reasons.
13. For the first time since 2000, a full moon will coincide with Friday the 13th, Time reports. A full moon in September is known as a "harvest moon." The next occurrence in the U.S. is 2049.
