Friday's Briefing: Ghost Ship verdict yields an acquittal and mistrial; Lebron James backs Skinner’s NCAA bill
Raiders may suspend star player prior to Monday night’s opener
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Ghost Ship defendants Max Harris and Derick Almena.
News you don’t want to miss for Sept. 6-8:
1. Jurors in the Ghost Ship trial acquitted Max Harris of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, but could not come to a decision on the same charges for master tenant Derick Almena
, the Associated Pres
s reports. The judge ordered for Almena to return to court on Oct. 4.
2. While Harris walked out of Santa Rita Jail in Dublin a free man today, Almena’s future fate may still be unfavorable to him
. The East Bay Times
lays out what’s next in the Ghost Ship trial. $$
3. One of the Ghost Ship jurors dismissed by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson last month discussed the case with a firefighter and relayed some of the information to jurors
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. LeBron James is on board with legislation authored by state Sen. Nancy Skinner to allow student-athletes in the state to receive compensation
, Politico
reports. James encouraged his 43 million followers on Twitter to support the bill.
5. President Trump’s tariffs are worsening California’s housing crisis, the California Building Industry Association said
, tacking on up to $30,000 to the price of a new home, the Sacramento Bee
reports. $$
6. Antonio Brown’s shenanigans on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” was not reality show puffery, after all. The Raiders wide receiver reportedly got into a verbal confrontation with the team’s general manager on Wednesday
, ESPN reports. The team may be on the verge of suspending arguably its best player just days before the season opener.
7. Alameda County prosecutors charged eight people in a multi-county crime spree that included 61 strong-arm robberies of UPS and FedEx trucks
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Among those charged is former Oakland Raider Isaiah Langley, who was only cut from the team last month. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
