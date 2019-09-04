Wednesday's Briefing: A's ballpark legislation heads to Newsom's desk; Guv supports gig worker bill
Oakland is the second-worst city to drive in America
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 1:27 PM
Gov. Gavin Newsom was busy.
News you don’t want to miss for Sept. 4:
1. A bill seen as crucial for the future construction of a ballpark at Howard Terminal for the Oakland A's cleared the Legislature Tuesday and now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for consideration
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. State sen. Nancy Skinner’s legislation allows the city to create a tax authority to cover costs for infrastructure improvements at the stadium location. $$
2. Newsom issued his support of AB5, the bill that would designate gig workers and freelancers as company employees in an op-ed this week
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The bill is still winding through the Legislature. $$
3. It's no longer a crime for a resident to refuse to help a police officer. Newsom signed legislation Tuesday removing the archaic law from the state books
, the Sacramento Bee
reports.
4. Ghost Ship trial: Jurors were back in the deliberation room after 12-days off
, KPIX reports. Two weeks ago, the judge in the case dismissed three jurors for undisclosed reasons. The attorney for the defense believes a verdict will be handed down this week.
5. All-time great Tony Bennett is canceling a scheduled Sept. 10 concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland
, SFGate
reports, due to an unexpected illness.
6. Sixty-eight Chromebook laptops worth $100,000 were stolen from Markham Elementary School in Oakland
, KTVU reports. Earlier this year, the 40 Kindles were stolen from the same school.
7. Not exactly a news flash, but rankings compiled by WalletHub ranked Oakland as the second worst city for drivers, behind Detroit
, Fox Business
reports. San Francisco ranked fourth. Oakland was also in a three-way tie for the highest rate of vehicle thefts.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
