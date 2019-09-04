News

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Wednesday's Briefing: A's ballpark legislation heads to Newsom's desk; Guv supports gig worker bill

Oakland is the second-worst city to drive in America

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 1:27 PM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Gov. Gavin Newsom was busy. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom was busy.


News you don’t want to miss for Sept. 4:

1. A bill seen as crucial for the future construction of a ballpark at Howard Terminal for the Oakland A's cleared the Legislature Tuesday and now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for consideration, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. State sen. Nancy Skinner’s legislation allows the city to create a tax authority to cover costs for infrastructure improvements at the stadium location. $$

2. Newsom issued his support of AB5, the bill that would designate gig workers and freelancers as company employees in an op-ed this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The bill is still winding through the Legislature. $$

3. It's no longer a crime for a resident to refuse to help a police officer. Newsom signed legislation Tuesday removing the archaic law from the state books, the Sacramento Bee reports.

4. Ghost Ship trial: Jurors were back in the deliberation room after 12-days off, KPIX reports. Two weeks ago, the judge in the case dismissed three jurors for undisclosed reasons. The attorney for the defense believes a verdict will be handed down this week.

5. All-time great Tony Bennett is canceling a scheduled Sept. 10 concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland, SFGate reports, due to an unexpected illness.

6. Sixty-eight Chromebook laptops worth $100,000 were stolen from Markham Elementary School in Oakland, KTVU reports. Earlier this year, the 40 Kindles were stolen from the same school.

7. Not exactly a news flash, but rankings compiled by WalletHub ranked Oakland as the second worst city for drivers, behind Detroit, Fox Business reports. San Francisco ranked fourth. Oakland was also in a three-way tie for the highest rate of vehicle thefts.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 28, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 14, 2019

Aug 7, 2019
Jul 31, 2019
Jul 24, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation