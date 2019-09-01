No Kidding--A's Lose Two the Hard Way

Did you see the news that the Oakland A's are going to admit kids for free the rest of the season? A way to build the base, bring mom or dad and their coin, or simply make the Stomper mascot earn his keep, Regardless, the first chance to bring the wee ones coincides with a double dose of misery courtesy of the New York Yankees, who twice in the weekend ripped the heart out of the A's bullpen and spun the Oakland squad right out of the wild card lead.Is it the pressure of knowing that a bunch of pre-pubescents are about to descend on the Coliseum that made the big leaguers spit the bit this weekend? Actually that's two weekends in a row that the A's have come up snake eyes. We lost a pair to the woeful Giants just the week past, so it clearly has nothing to do with our opponents talents.This looked so good Friday night and like ashes Sunday night. With the kids back in school, the A's are going to take on Education, daring students to stay up late, and with the exception of games started by Brett Anderson, we're going way past curfew. But we will need that blind hope most late in the game, when our shaky, shaky bullpen is tasked to save the day. Let's pass out tardy slips at the gate to any youngster who stays to the finish. We need all the faith we can gather as the season enters its final month. Even if it means sleeping through first period.