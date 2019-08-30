News

Archives | RSS

Friday, August 30, 2019

Friday's Briefing: Stakes are raised over bill giving gig workers more rights; Skinner is making the NCAA nervous

Son of former Union City police chief is charged with murder in Oakland

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 30-Sept. 1:

1. Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash are threatening to spend $90 million on a statewide ballot measure if a bill that gives its so-called gig workers more rights is approved by the Legislature. The group of tech companies offered Thursday to raise the minimum wage of its workers to $21 an hour, in addition, to allowing them enter into a bargaining agreement, Politico reports.

2. East Bay state Sen. Nancy Skinner's potentially landmark bill that would require universities in California to pay student-athletes when their name, likeness, and image is used is already forcing the NCAA's hand. The Associated Press reports a NCAA working group on the matter is pondering the NCAA's next move and the result could be rule changes that make an end-run at Skinner's legislation, if signed into law.

3. A new seismic study of buildings at U.C. Berkeley found at least six of them would likely be severely damaged during a large earthquake, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The university is contemplating whether to limit the use of some of the buildings, including the five-story Moffitt Library. $$

4. Healthcare workers in the East Bay plan to demonstrate on Labor Day in front of Kaiser Permanente in downtown Oakland, the Mercury News reports. Kaiser workers are planning a strike sometime in October after contract negotiations with Kaiser again faltered recently. $$

5. The high-cost of housing in the East Bay is leading residents to move to place like Oregon and Texas. The East Bay Times reports more people are leaving Alameda County than moving in. The trend is the same in Santa Clara and Contra Costa Counties. $$

6. Tyrone McAllister, the son of former Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister, was charged this week with the murder of a 32-year-old man in downtown Oakland that occurred on Aug. 20, KPIX reports. Last year, Tyrone McAllister was convicted for attempted robbery after attacking a 71-year-old Sikh man. His father resigned as Union City police chief shortly after the incident was publicized.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 21, 2019
Aug 14, 2019
Aug 7, 2019

Jul 31, 2019
Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation