Thursday's Briefing: Trump is coming to the Bay Area next month; Newsom brokers charter schools deal
An urban mystery in Berkeley
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 4:00 AM
The location of Trump's re-election fundraiser in the Bay Area is unknown.
News you don't want to miss for Aug. 29:
1. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he's dropping an idea made during his gubernatorial campaign last year to hire a "homelessness czar" to help combat the growing the problem in the state
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Newsom, instead, will rely on a homelessness task force he convened last February. $$
2. Newsom also brokered a deal announced Wednesday that would make it more difficult for charter schools to be approved
, the Associated Press
reports. The bill transfers authority to approve new charter schools from the state to local school districts.
3. Donald Trump is coming to the Bay Area for the first time as president sometime next month for a campaign fundraiser
, Politico
reports. However, it's not yet known where the event will be held. Don't bet on Oakland, that's for sure.
4. Oakland's two largest public employee unions, representing 3,000 city workers, held a demonstration at City Hall
on Wednesday over an impasse in negotiations, San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The city is offering a four percent wage increase spread over two years. The unions want an annual four percent raise. $$
5. Researchers from a number of high-profile California universities published a paper calling on the California Air Resources Board to "bolster accounting reviews" in order for the state's landmark cap-and-trade environmental law to remain on pace for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions
, KQED reports.
6. A series of metal medallions inscribed with witty comments and phrases has shown up in Central Berkeley over the past few months
, Berkeleyside
reports, and nobody has any idea who is behind the effort.
7. San Francisco is not only taking the Warriors away from Oakland, but bringing the city's popular Bakesale Betty chicken sandwiches along for the move. SFGate
reports the venerable Oakland institution will have concession stand at the Chase Center
.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
