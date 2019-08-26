News

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 26, 2019

Monday's Briefing: Berkeley school trustee returns 8 months after serious injury; California cannabis tax receipts are dismal

A's are swept by the Giants

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Berkeley school board trustee Judy Appel and her wife were struck by a car last January while crossing the street. - JUDY APPEL
  • JUDY APPEL
  • Berkeley school board trustee Judy Appel and her wife were struck by a car last January while crossing the street.


News you don’t want to miss for Aug. 26:

1. California's legal cannabis market has struggled to gain a foothold, but here's the numbers: During the second quarter of this year, the state received $74.2 million in tax revenues, Capital Public Radio reports. The state's January budget forecast $355 in cannabis taxes, but lowered it to $288 million in the May revised budget.

2. Berkeley school trustee Judy Appel made her first appearance at a school board meeting last Wednesday eight months after being seriously injured, Berkeleyside reports. Appel and her wife were struck by a car while crossing the street in Berkeley last January.

3. The cost to your bank account due to the California wildfires started by PG&E's faulty equipment could be a monthly increase of 15 percent., Calmatters reports. At 20 cents per kilowatt hour, PG&E customers already have one of the highest gas and electric bills in the state, and double the national average.

4. Sen. Kamala Harris may have a home-state advantage, but her Democratic presidential opponents believe they can win a slice of the California's large delegate pie next March, The New York Times reports. That's because the California primary in not winner-take-all. So its 500 or more slate of delegates could be larger than the take from most other states. $$

5. Long-time Bay Area radio personalities Chuy Gomez and Victor "Big Daddy" Zaragoza were let go last week, SFGate reports. Entercom, the owners of Q102.1, made the move because of budget cuts. The duo have been morning drive-time legends for three decades.

6. The A's were swept by the Giants in a two-game series over the weekend that attracted more than 100,000 fans to the Coliseum, the East Bay Times reports. While celebrating the 30th anniversary of the A's own sweep of the Giants in the 1989 World Series, the A's announced they will retire Oakland-native Dave Stewart's number 34 next year, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 21, 2019
Aug 14, 2019
Aug 7, 2019

Jul 31, 2019
Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation