Friday's Briefing: 1,000-unit project near West Oakland BART gets planning permits; 'The Great Pave' begins

A rendering of the 33-story tower proposed as part of the 1,000-unit 500 Kirkham Street project near the West Oakland BART station.
News you don’t want to miss for Aug. 23-25:
1. A transit-oriented development near the West Oakland BART station featuring 1,000 new housing units received planning permits
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The projects also includes spaces for retail and open space, along with a 33-story tower. $$
2. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Councilmember Noel Gallo commenced the start of the city's three-year, $100 million road improvement initiative named "The Great Pave,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Work crews are already working on Harold Street, a road off Fruitvale Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard. $$
3. Seven passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland to Honolulu Thursday morning were hospitalized for smoke-related symptoms
, SFGate
reports. An in-flight emergency was declared 20 minutes from landing in Hawaii. The smoke is believed to have emanated from the cargo hold.
4. East Bay Assemblymember Buffy Wicks is urging Nevada lawmakers to hold a joint legislative summit on gun control
, the Politico California Playbook
reports. The Gilroy shooter used a type of assault weapon that was purchased in Nevada, where it is legal, but illegal in California.
5. A BART board director's plan to ban busking and panhandling at its station is unconstitutional
, said the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Northern California, Curbed SF
reports. The proposed prohibitions are free speech, the ACLU added.
6. The deadline to apply for California's 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission was extending because the pool of applicants failed to match the state's diversity. With the deadline near, Calmatters
reports, that while the commission received more applications, most were still white and male
.
7. The A's swept the Yankees in Oakland Thursday night with a 5-3 win
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The Bronx Bombers came into the three-game series with the best record in the Majors. The A's and Giants resume the Bay Bridge Series in Oakland on Saturday and Sunday.
8. The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas next season, but played a pre-season game Thursday in Winnipeg, Canada, and on an 80-yard football field
, Deadspin
reports. Don't ask! But the Raiders beat the Green Bay Packers, 22-21, to raise their pre-season record to 3-0, NBC Sports Bay Area
reports.
