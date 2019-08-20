News

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Tuesday's Briefing: Three Ghost Ship trial jurors replaced; DA will not seek death penalty for suspect in Nia Wilson killing

Oakland is finally fixing Harold Street's Potholepalooza

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The inclusion of three new jurors means deliberations, which have been on-going for 10 days, must start over. - DAMU DAILEY
  • Damu Dailey
  • The inclusion of three new jurors means deliberations, which have been on-going for 10 days, must start over.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 20:

1. Ghost Ship trial: Three jurors were replaced by alternates Monday after improperly discussing the case, possibly with a reporter, KQED reports. The change means a start-over for deliberations.

2. "The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Monday said it will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson more than a year ago," KTVU reports. John Lee Cowell was charged with murder and attempted murder of Wilson's sister at the MacArthur BART station in July 2018.

3. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday that raises the threshold for when police can use deadly force from a "reasonable" to "necessary" threat, Politico reports. The bill follows a number of officer-involved shootings, including the killing of Stephon Clark by police in Sacramento last year.

4. An 87-year-old Holocaust survivor on Section 8 said he and his family were harassed and threatened with an evicition, The Guardian reports. Alameda has greatly strengthened its renters' protections over the past two years, but not for Section 8 recipients.

5. Harold Street in Oakland, the outrageously pot-holed road is finally getting a full repave, SFGate reports. Work should be done by the end of the week.

6. Oakland wasn't built in a day, but the downtown construction boom is reducing foot-traffic and cutting into the bottom lines of small businesses, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

7. A.J. Puk, one of the Oakland A's top pitching prospect, was called up from the minors, NBC Sports reports. Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson, the fan signed by the A's after throwing 96 mph at a stadium speed-pitch game, struck out the side in his first minor league appearance, SFGate reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

