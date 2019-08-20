Oakland Planning Commission to Consider 5G Cellphone Facilities

An update to zoning standards for telecommunications facilities. Staff will require: Measurement of actual Radio Frequency emissions prior to building permit sign-off, as well as of cumulative RF emissions; a 200-foot radius measurement separating antennas; applications to demonstrate that a community meeting regarding cell sites has been held. Staff will post a database/map on the City’s website indicating Telecommunications facilities by application, approval, construction and inspection phase.



Addressing traffic issues related to the Lodestar School in the Sobrante Park neighborhood.



A discussion of proposed site and building improvements at the Oakland Museum of California.



Construction of a total of 1,032 residential units (including 85 very low income affordable), approximately 35,000 square feet of retail and commercial flex space, 59 parking spaces, dog park, playground and pedestrian pathways at 500 Kirkham Street and 1255 7th St.; one block east of West Oakland BART station. Environmental determination: Detailed CEQA analysis shows project consistent with CEQA and City policies.



Environmental scoping session to redevelop California College of Arts Oakland Campus and Clifton Hall properties at 5200 and 5276 Broadway, respectively. Proposal includes construction of 554 residential units in four residential buildings including one 19-story residential tower, 367-space parking garage, 554 bicycle parking spaces; renovation of three historic structures, office space and an interpretative center, 1.71 acres public open space. Environmental determination: EIR will be prepared, a Notice of Preparation was published on June 21, 2019; comment period ends August 23, 2019.

