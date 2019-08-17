Can The A's catch the Astros?

If Robbie Grossman driving in Corban Joseph with a seeing eye single in the 13th inning is how you drew it up, then perhaps you can imagine that a 7 1/2 game deficit to the Houston Astros is doable as well. We're starting to believe too.The A's are figuring out a way to beat a team they can't beat and outlast Justin Verlander, a pitcher they haven't solved for over a decade. This is all being done without the ace of the staff, Frankie Montas who is suspended until the last week of the season and for Khris Davis, whose bat is hibernating until next Spring. Our hottest hitter, Ramon Laureano is injured and we found Joseph, a 30-year old never-was and handed him the keys to second base just this week. The win yesterday was eye-squinting viewing; willing our scattered bullpen to keep the Astro in scoring position from scoring and trying to get our guys another 90 feet closer to victory. As soon as we turned off the TV after twelve unresolved innings, we heard the finish on the radio, suggesting we owe Athletics nation an apology for not thinking of this solution until 11:00 p.m. It is now proven we can beat the Astros in the night time, so we suggest Saturday and Sunday day gamers to keep battling until the 18th innings so we can get them twice more where they are most vulnerable, under the lights. Not sure if that will work, but we didn't think the 2019 line up August edition would be working either.