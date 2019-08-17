Bassett Hounds the Astros, A's Rough em Up

There have been longer winning streaks, there has been more sustained stat padding, but winning three straight against their first place rivals means that we have arrived at a peak, on our way perhaps to higher peaks? Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, on the mound today, has got to be the most anonymous looking of a pretty anonymous crew. I kept getting him confused with other A's pitcher, Daniel Gossett and for a fan who watches 60% of 80% of their games still would not recognize Bassitt if he walked past me wearing an A's hat and tossing a baseball. (Needing to ensure that we spelled his name correctly (we didn't) the first online reference was to a Pit Master Bar-B-Que chef) Bassitt was the pits in the first inning, loading the bases, then leaving a runner in scoring position in the second inning, then giving up two runs in the third and very lucky to not be much further behind. And then he slammed the door, throwing a career high 116 pitches and cruising until it was bullpen time. Meanwhile, the A's using their patented small ball offense (patented early this morning) to score eight and win going away. This means that Oakland is now 6 1/2 games out of first place, inches away from wild card ownership and confident as hell heading into Sunday's season finale against another Astro All Star. The A's won with homers on Thursday, with endurance on Friday, and with singles on Saturday. Hard to imagine what exotic method it will take to complete the sweep but thus far this whole series belongs to the believers.

The Oakland A's are playing their most exciting baseball of the year.