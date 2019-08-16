News

Friday, August 16, 2019

Friday's Briefing: BART wants $2.4 million in damages for Downtown Berkeley renovation delays; Beer now on tap at Cal football games

Alameda councilmember drops claim with the city for $90,000 in legal fees

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 4:00 AM

News you don’t want to miss for Aug. 16-18:

1. BART is seeking $2.4 million in damages from the contractor behind the recent renovation of the Downtown Berkeley station, Berkeleyside reports. The station opened last October, 455 days late.

2. The FBI agent who had a gun, ammunition, and official jacket stolen from a vehicle parked at the Hegenberger Shopping Center was cited by Oakland Police, Bay City News reports. The firearm, however, has recently recovered.

3. Hot weather in the East Bay is expected to cool this weekend, but not before 94 degree temperatures at the Oakland Airport Thursday tied a record last set in 1950, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

4. Alameda Councilmember Jim Oddie said he will no longer seek reimbursement for more than $90,000 in legal costs he incurred while defending himself against allegations of political interference made by the city’s former city manager, the East Bay Citizen reports.

5. A complaint was filed with the state Fair Political Practices Commission against the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Bay Area Toll Authority, and AC Transit alleging they illegally coordinated public resources to support last summer’s Regional Measure 3 toll increase ballot initiative, the Marin Independent Journal reports. $$

6. Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson spoke to a packed house Wednesday night at the East Bay Church of Religious Science in Oakland. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli reports one supporter said Williamson’s self-help books saved her life. $$

7. Because Cal has not played in the Rose Bowl since 1959, you would have thought alcohol is a prerequisite at Memorial Stadium. Not so, apparently. Starting this upcoming college football season, beer and wine will be available at Golden Bears home games, SFGate reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

