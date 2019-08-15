News

Thursday, August 15, 2019

A's get Homer Happy

Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt

By Kibby Kleiman
Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 10:36 PM

We prefer baseball to Home Run Derby but if you're going to play ball in 2019, might as well win the long ball contest. The A's won a game that they absolutely needed, considering the next three against the first-place Astros will be odds against.

With all due respect to Marcus Semien, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman, we love us some Matt Olson. The A's clean up hitter makes us all nostalgic for what I can't remember us ever having, a slugging lefty first baseman and who launches towering blows that would have gone out in any generation.

Matt Olson hit two home runs (Matt Chapman also hit two) and the most important blow of the game in this most important series. Down 2-0, and with momentum flowing the wrong way, the A's scraped together a pair of base runners, when Olson came to the plate and you just kind of knew that he would go deep. Then he did again later when we couldn't tell. With a Coliseum record ten home runs hit, this was a thoroughly ridiculous game. But a totally necessary win.
