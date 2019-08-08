News

Archives | RSS

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Thursday’s Briefing: Hedge funds wants a bigger piece of PG&E; Newsom backs rent cap and just-cause bill

Laney College football team to be featured on Netflix's “Last Chance U.”

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Laney College's football team is the defending junior college national champions. - LANEY COLLEGE/DAN FIGUEROA
  • Laney College/Dan Figueroa
  • Laney College's football team is the defending junior college national champions.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 8:

1. A pair of hedge funds are vying to inject up to $15 billion to help PG&E successfully emerge from bankruptcy, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Abrams Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management, already own 7.3 percent of PG&E. $$

2. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would sign an assembly bill that proposes a cap on rent increases in the state, the Los Angeles Times reports. The bill limits rent increases to seven percent over the next three years and includes a just-cause provision. $$

3. California’s Citizen Redistricting Commission is viewed as a potent antidote against politicians gerrymandering their own federal and state districts. But now a federal lawsuit in Michigan is arguing that state’s similar commission is unconstitutional because it forbids some from participating in the process. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the lawsuit could put California’s commission in jeopardy. $$

4. The aftermath of last week’s second Democratic presidential primary debates show Sen. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden received the biggest hits in the polls, SFGate reports. Harris and Biden saw the biggest decreases in support, while Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had the highest increases.

5. This weekend’s Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, for the first time, will allow the sale of cannabis on its premises, the Bay Cities News reports.

6. Laney College’s defending junior college national champion football team will be featured on the fifth season of Netflix’s popular documentary series, “Last Chance U.,” 12up reports. The series chronicles the ups and downs of junior college football.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 31, 2019
Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019

Jul 10, 2019
Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation