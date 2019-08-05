Treinen Time Again. (That's a Bad Thing for the A's)

The A's engaged in a super tight battle in Chicago with the Cubs, a back-and-forth ballgame where it looked like one run would make all the difference. Until last year's A's closer, Blake Treinen gave up four, so naturally we scored three and lost.Baseball lore says that the ball is an "ugly finder", that you can't hide trouble. Putting the ball anywhere near Treinen's glove this year turns out to be the Bad PlaceManager Melvin has a new closer for 2019, but the A's need to survive to get into the 9th inning to activate. Right now Blake is best used when we are trailing, which come to think of it, isn't something to cheer for either. The A's have five more in Chicago, two against the Cubs and three against the more relaxed White Sox. With the loss, the A's failed to take advantage of their two wild card rivals failing, and lost a little bit more confidence in last year's sure thing.