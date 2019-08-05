News

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 5, 2019

Treinen Time Again. (That's a Bad Thing for the A's)

Athletics can't overcome Blake's breakdown

By Kibby Kleiman
Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 9:37 PM

Email
Print
The A's engaged in a super tight battle in Chicago with the Cubs, a back-and-forth ballgame where it looked like one run would make all the difference. Until last year's A's closer, Blake Treinen gave up four, so naturally we scored three and lost.

Baseball lore says that the ball is an "ugly finder", that you can't hide trouble. Putting the ball anywhere near Treinen's glove this year turns out to be the Bad Place

Manager Melvin has a new closer for 2019, but the A's need to survive to get into the 9th inning to activate. Right now Blake is best used when we are trailing, which come to think of it, isn't something to cheer for either. The A's have five more in Chicago, two against the Cubs and three against the more relaxed White Sox. With the loss, the A's failed to take advantage of their two wild card rivals failing, and lost a little bit more confidence in last year's sure thing.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation