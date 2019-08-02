News

Friday, August 2, 2019

Oakland A's do Totally A's Thing

Nathan Patterson is the ultimate Speed Pitch winner

By Kibby Kleiman
Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 8:39 PM

On the first Friday in almost forty years that the Oakland A's have scheduled an off-day, the team still makes the news with a Freaky feature story.

Two weeks ago, Nathan Patterson and his brother tested out their arms at a Colorado Rockies game when they went over to the stadium's speed pitch attraction. The 23 year old former high school ballplayer let loose with his fastest fastball and now a fortnight later finds himself with a professional baseball contract with the Athletics.

Patterson's brother posted the video of his sibling at the arcade style game and then asked if any big league team would take notice. Billy Beane and the A's did. Patterson will report to the team's rookie league team in Arizona and spend the next two months trying to turn what sounds like a fairy tale into reality.

The A's are always on the lookout for some underscouted, under the radar talent, we're thinking the club should check out the heaters the dudes knocking over milk bottles are throwing too.

