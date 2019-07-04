News

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 4, 2019

Thursday's Briefing: Fourth of July parades, barbecues, and fireworks; Oakland regulates e-scooters

Bonta's bid for just-cause is revived in the Assembly

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge In recent years, free fireworks shows have sprouted all over Oakland. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • In recent years, free fireworks shows have sprouted all over Oakland.


News you don't want to miss for July 4:

1. Happy Fourth of July! Here's a list of holiday events today from the San Francisco Chronicle. Among the highlights is the Alameda Fourth of July Parade. It starts at 10 a.m., but resident started lining the streets with all types of chairs just before sunset Wednesday evening.

2. Oakland Assemblymember Rob Bonta's just-cause bill came and went without a vote earlier this year, but now its back as an amendment to San Francisco Assemblymember David Chiu's AB 1482, a bill that seeks to cap rent increases at seven percent plus inflation, SF Curbed reports.

3. U.C. Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ called for an independent review of a June 26 arrest by U.C. Police of two black children, Berkeleyside reports. One of the children, an 11-year-old, was handcuffed by police.

4. "Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday a bill making California the first state to ban workplace and school discrimination against black people for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists and locks," the Associated Press reports. However, courts at the federal level have ruled discrimination claims based on hairstyles are not valid.

5. E-scooters are already proliferating on Oakland streets, but until Tuesday they were not regulated by the city. Oakland's Department of Transportation announced the selection of four e-scooter companies, Bay City News reports. They are Lime, Bird, Clevr, and Lyft.

6. Alameda continues to add protections for island renters. The Alameda City Council approved an ordinance late Tuesday night that ties annual rent increase to 70 percent of the Consumer Price Index, the East Bay Citizen reports. Starting Sept. 1, Alameda landlords will only be able to raise rents by 2.8 percent, down from 5 percent, the maximum previously allowed without petitioning the city's rent review board.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Readers also liked…

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
Jun 12, 2019

Jun 5, 2019
May 29, 2019
May 22, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2018

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation