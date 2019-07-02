News

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Tuesday's Briefing: Alameda County public defender accuses sheriff's deputies of recording attorney-client calls; Alameda hires school superintendent

Gallo's plan for cleaning up Home Depot: More doing

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 4:00 AM

Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods
  • Stephen Loewinshon
  • Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods


News you don't want to miss for July 2:

1. Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods accused sheriff's deputies at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin of taking advantage of a software glitch to illegally record phone calls between inmates and their attorneys, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

2. Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo is continuing his crusade against a sprawling RV camp near the Home Depot on 37th Avenue, SFist reports. Gallo has railed against the encampment for months and repeatedly warned that Home Depot may close the store if changes are not made. Gallo is proposing legislation to close a portion of 37th Avenue for up to 18 months in order to clean up the area.

3. The Alameda Unified School District hired Pasquale Scuderi as its next superintendent, the East Bay Times reports. Scuderi previously served as an administrator for the Berkeley Unified School District. $$

4. Following her attention-grabbing performance in last week's Democratic presidential debates, Sen. Kamala Harris surged to second place in a new CNN poll on Monday, Politico reports. Joe Biden still leads the pack with 22 percent, followed by Harris at 17 percent. Rep. Eric Swalwell, although he also received some attention during the debate, failed to register in the poll.

5. "California’s new ammunition background check law began Monday not with a bang but with a whimper from dealers who reported delays and glitches with the state’s online system," the Associated Press reports. In 2016, California voters approved a proposition requiring all ammunition purchases be subject to a federal background check.

6. The state's housing crisis represents "generational warfare" perpetuated by older residents, Henry Grabar writes for Slate in an essay titled, "I've got mine."

7. Later this week, state parks and campgrounds will see a crush of visitors for the Fourth of the July. Tom Stienstra in the San Francisco Chronicle writes the over-crowding is only getting worse, in part, because while the state's population has doubled since the 1970s, the number of parks and campgrounds have remained stagnant. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

