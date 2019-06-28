News

Friday, June 28, 2019

Friday’s Briefing: Harris hassles Biden, scores points at Democratic debate; SCOTUS citizenship question from Census

Richmond, Livermore eyeing e-cig bans

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 1:55 PM

News you don’t want to miss for June 28-30:

1. Sen. Kamala Harris came away as the big winner following Thursday’s Democratic presidential primary debate, a San Francisco Chronicle reporter concluded. Harris harangued the front-running Biden on his uneven record on African-Americans and comments he made last week touting his past working relationships with two segregationist senators. Rep. Eric Swalwell, though, got in the first jab at Biden, quoting him decades ago about “passing the torch” to the next generation. $$

2. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a question asking about citizenship on the upcoming Census cannot yet be included on the form, the Chron reported. The court said the Trump administration’s reason for including the question was “contrived.” The citizenship question risked the state and Alameda County losing significant federal funding with the likelihood immigrants might choose not to participate in count.

3. A canine influenza outbreak at the Oakland Animal Shelter is putting pressure on other East Bay shelters, including Berkeley’s, which is now at full-capacity, Berkeleyside reported. Nearly two-thirds of the dogs in the Oakland shelter have come down with the infectious flu.

4. The Twitterverse took aim at Mayor Libby Schaaf after she tweeted a photo of her recent group of young interns. Social media was critical of the lack of African-American representation in her mayoral office, the East Bay Times reported. $$

5. San Francisco’s move this week to ban the sale of e-cigarettes is already inspiring other local cities to possibly do the same, the Chron reported. Richmond and Livermore are contemplating their own local ordinances on the sale of e-cigarettes. $$

6. With California budget in the books, the state will spend $2 billion to fight the housing and homeless crisis during the next fiscal year, Calmatters reports. The 13 largest cities in the state will split $275 million funding out of $650 million total. The rest is allocated to counties and regional agencies.

7. It’s looking like a buyers’ market is on the horizon. Median home prices dropped by the largest percentage decreases in more than seven years, the Chron reports. Home prices dropped by 1.7 percent, following a trends in recent months. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

