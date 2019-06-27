Thursday’s Briefing: OPD releases internal affairs report on Celeste Guap scandal

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 10:51 AM
News you don’t want to miss for June 27:
1. A heavily-redacted Oakland Police Department internal affairs report on the Celeste Guap police misconduct scandal
was released Wednesday, KQED reports. Three-fourths of the 393-page report remains secret, including information on 12 police officers involved in the 2016 scandal. $$
2. State housing activists are readying another bid to place a rent control measure on the 2020 ballot
just seven months after 60 percent of California voters disapproved of Proposition 10, the Los Angeles Times reports. This new proposal would not overturn the Costa-Hawkins Act, but allow city to opt-in and allow them to enact rent increase caps on landlords. $$
3. On the flip side, SF Curbed takes a deep dive into the miserable performance of a number of housing bills
in Sacramento this spring. They include many that never even receive a vote despite rhetoric heard from the governor’s office and legislative leaders that fixing the housing crisis is a paramount concern.
4. The Berkeley City Council approved its fiscal-year budget, the Daily Californian reports. The budget includes $900,000 in aid for those struggling with the housing crisis
.
5. “Radiation testing is scheduled for this week at the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Eden Township substation in San Leandro after at least five deputies were diagnosed with cancer
, KTVU reports.
6. On Night One of the Democratic presidential debates, a number of candidates felt the compunction to break out their Spanish-speaking skills. Tonight’s second round of 10 candidates will feature the Bay Area’s Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Eric Swalwell. Meanwhile, Politico has sobering predictions for both
: Harris may have peaked too early and Swalwell’s campaign may be weeks from folding.