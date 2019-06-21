Friday's Briefing: Federal funding to improve the Transbay Tube is coming; CSU failed to disclose $1.5 billion surplus
Alameda County is projected to have an Asian-American majority-minority
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 6:00 AM
BART's entire federal grant totals $1.2 billion.
News you don't want to miss for June 21-23:
1. The state auditor found California State University failed to disclose a $1.5 billion surplus, all the while raising tuition by 90 percent for its 480,000 students
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The state audit also criticized profligate spending by CSU for parking structures that did little to alleviate congestion. $$
2. BART will receive the first $300 million installment of a $1.2 billion Federal Transit Administration grant to improve the Transbay Tube
, KQED reports. The grant will also go toward building a rail yard in Hayward.
3. Ghost Ship trial: A witness for the defense testified Thursday that Oakland firefighters had viewed the inside of the warehouse more than two years prior to the deadly December 2016 fire
and failed to document any problems with the building, the San Francisco Chronicle
report. $$
4. "A California Assembly committee backed new rules for vaccination exemptions on Thursday following a raucous, hours-long hearing
in the midst of a national measles outbreak and renewed scrutiny of immunization policies," the Associated Press reports. The bill would call attention to the state public health department when a doctor authorizes more than five exemptions in a year in schools that have less than 95 percent vaccination rates.
5. The Assembly passed legislation Thursday to lower business tax write-offs
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The move could help pay for $1 billion in proposed tax credits for those earning less than $30,000 a year. The bill heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. $$
6. A proposed data center on the Alameda Point waterfront that would have used bay water to cool its servers was rejected by the Alameda City Council
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Environmentalist said the project could adversely affect the bay by warming the water and potentially spurring on a toxic algae bloom.
7. The Asian-American demographic in Alameda County is now a majority-minority, based on a U.S. Census projection for 2019
, SFGate
reports. Santa Clara County also attained the same projection. Asian Americans in Alameda County make up 31.8 percent of its 1.6 million population. White/non-Hispanic follows with 31.1 percent; Latino/Hispanic, 22.4 percent; Black, 11.2 percent; two or more races, 5.3 percent.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
