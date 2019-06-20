Thursday's Briefing: Oakland city auditor knocks OPD's overtime spending; Ghost Ship defendant says back stairs were not blocked

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM
Oakland City Auditor Courtney Ruby
News you don't want to miss for June 20:
1. Oakland City Auditor Courtney Ruby said overtime costs by the city's police department lack oversight
, KRON reports. The Oakland Police Department has spent an average of $30 million on overtime costs over the past four fiscal years, according to Ruby's audit.
2. Ghost Ship trial: Defendant Max Harris testified Wednesday that he was mistaken when he told Alameda County district attorney investigators that the stairs at the back of the warehouse were blocked
on the night of the December 2016 fire that killed 36 people, Bay City News
reports.
3. Two weeks ago, a Contra Costa County civil grand jury determined that the county's elected assessor, Gus Kramer, should be removed from office because of misconduct. Kramer is requesting that the county's district attorney recuse himself from handling the case
, the East Bay Times
reports. Grand jury nerds take note: Alameda County's civil grand jury report will be released next week. $$
4. You already know living in the Bay Area is extremely expensive, but here's some additional context: According to an annual survey of the most expensive, or, "out of reach" counties in the U.S., the Bay Area dominated the list, SFGate
reports. San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara Counties, among others, made up the top seven on the list.
5. Absent a remarkable showing in next week's Democratic presidential primary debate, East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell's campaign appears on the verge of winding down. Swalwell reiterated to the San Francisco Chronicle
that if he does not qualify for the next round of debates in July, he will bow out and run for his seat in Congress
. He has until early December to file for the March 2020 primary in the 15th District.
6. Now we know why they call it "Freakmont." According to the dating website Ashley Madison, Fremont ranks as the fifth-most unfaithful city in the U.S.
Fremont landed three spots ahead of "Sin City," itself Las Vegas, according to Barstool Sports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.