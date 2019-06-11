News

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Tuesday's Briefing: Warriors win Game 5, lose Durant; BART can't take the heat

'Allie' the humpback seen near Alameda

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 6:00 AM

Kevin Durant suffered another injury during Game 5.
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • Kevin Durant suffered another injury during Game 5.


News you don't want to miss for June 11:

1. The Warriors overcame a major injury to Kevin Durant to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night, 106-105, CBS Sports reports. Toronto now leads the series, 3-2. Game 6 returns to Oakland on Thursday for what will be the final game ever at Oracle Arena.

2. Ghost Ship trial: Defense witness Sharon Evans said she overheard "Spaniards" at a taco truck near the burning warehouse fire that the were “happy about the way it was burning.” She meant Mexican-Americans. Prosecutors, though, worked diligently to highlight inconsistencies in her testimony, KQED reports.

3. "A former Contra Costa County inmate sued the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, claiming that deputies at the county jail in Martinez turned 'a blind eye' toward Norteño gang members who beat him," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. An attorney also alleged the department favored imprisoned members of the gang. $$

4. Monday's excessive heat not only melted your ice cream cone, but also BART tracks. System-wide delays related to track equipment riddled BART all day, SFGate reports.

5. 'Allie' the humpback whale continues to make a rare appearance in the bay waters near Alameda's Seaplane Lagoon, the East Bay Times reports, but the animal's health is in question.

6. Here's a story about a fence in San Leandro and how it may make life difficult for a San Leandro elected official. Councilmember Victor Aguilar, Jr. admitted that he willfully built an illegal fence on his property at the same time he was using a fence controversy against then-incumbent Lee Thomas to register an upset victory last November, the East Bay Citizen reports. Aguilar, Jr. is seeking a variance to keep the illegal fence without any modifications.

7. Have it your way: The Impossible Burger is now available at all 111 Burger King restaurants in the Bay Area, SF Eater reports. Impossible Foods' meatless burger patty is made in Oakland.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

